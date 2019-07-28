The 19th Presidential Cinema Awards Ceremony under President’s patronage

The 19th Presidential Cinema Awards Ceremony was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Nelum Pokuna Theater, (26) afternoon.

President Sirisena presented awards to 27 outstanding performers from 79 films screened from 2016 to 2018, with eleven (11) Purogami Awards, Swarnasinghe Awards and the Vishwakeerthi Award.

The Swarnasinghe Award for Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to veteran actors Ravindra Randeniya, Nita Fernando and veteran film director Sugathapala Senarath Yapa.

Anoma Jinadari and film directorSanjeewa Pushpakumara won the Vishwakeerthi Awards. Shanthi Bandara, Anton Gregory, K.D. Dayananda, Swarna Kahawita, Sunilsoma Peiris and Alexander Fernando were also received the award from the President.

Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Minister Sajith Premadasa, Governor of Northern Province Suren Raghavan, Film Corporation Chairman Anusha Gokula Fernando, the Secretary to the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Bernard Wasantha were also participated in the event.