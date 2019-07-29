President opens development activities completed in several temples of Polonnaruwa district

President Maithripala Sirisena declared open several completed development activities implemented in temples in the district under the “Pibidemu Polonnaruwa (Awakening of Polonnaruwa)” District Development Project, (28).

President Sirisena opened the newly built two-storey monastery including the Dharma Shalawa at the Palugasdamana Vidyasara Piriven in Polonnaruwa.

This two-storey building constructed at a cost of Rs. 13.8 million with the aim of developing the Bhikkhu education.

President Sirisena who visited the temple engaged in the religious observances and secured the blessings. Later unveiling the plaque he opened the building.

The President also planted a sapling to mark this occasion.

The Maha Sangha of the area including the Most Ven. Bolane Somananda Nayaka Thero, Governor of North Central Province Sarath Ekanayake, Governor of the North Western Province Peshala Jayaratne, Mayor of Polonnaruwa, Chanaka Sidath Ranasinghe and others participated on this occasion.

The most venerable Nissankamallapura Jinananda Thero presented a souvenir to President Maithripala Sirisena at a ceremony presided over by the most venarable Udagama Dhammananda Nayaka Thero.

The President then participated in the ceremony of handing over the new alms-giving hall at the Pulathisigama Shakya Bimbarama Temple in Lankapura Divisional area.

The Maha Sangha led by the Chief Incumbent of the temple Ven. Yatihalagala Upatissa Nayaka Thera chanted Seth Pirith to bless the President.

In addition, the new alms-giving hall building at Gautama Bodhirukkaramaya in Sewagama was also handed over by the President.

A large number of religious dignitaries including the Chief Adhikarana Sanghanayake of the North Central Province, Ven. Gallelle Ariyawansa Nayaka Thero, Governor Peshala Jayaratne and Thamankaduwa Pradeshiya Sabha member Jayantha Bandara were also present on this occasion