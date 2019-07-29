July 29, 2019
    political Current Affairs

    President presents cash donations to 10 family members of victims of the Welikanda road accident

    President Maithripala Sirisena presented cash donations worth Rs 5 lakhs to ten family members of the victims who were met with an accident in Welikanda area of the Polonnaruwa – Batticaloa road on June 18, 2019, at the Polonnaruwa District Secretariat, yesterday (28).

    Furthermore, President Sirisena provided Rs. 5 lakh cash sponsorship for the weightlifters who are participating in the 2020 Olympic Games, to support their nutritional needs. He also handed over cash donations to fulfill the shortcomings of several schools in the district and also presented equipment including computers and musical instruments.

    The President presented financial aid to Chatura Malinda, who is a child with special needs and to Sadeepa Anuhas Subhasinghe for the benefit of his future education fulfilling requests made by their parents.
    Meanwhile, the first copy of the book titled ‘Piyekuge Dayadaya’ was presented to the President by its author Mr Gunapala.

    People’s representatives of the area were present on this occasion.  

    The President also visited the Polonnaruwa Technology Museum and inquired about the activities of the new museum. 

