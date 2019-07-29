Medical outreach clinic organized by Sri Lanka College of Military Medicine

Despite being battered by the 3 decade long terrorist conflict in Sri Lanka, the general public in the region has continued to feed the nation through agriculture. It was felt that the region lacked access to advance and sometimes even basic medical facilities despite being severely burdened with numerous chronic diseases including chronic kidney disease. Understanding the need to provide medical facilities in situ at the community, it was decided to hold a medical outreach programme at the above venue.

The Director Generals of the medical branches of the tri services Major General Sanjeewa Munsinghe, Surgeon Rear Admiral Sena Rupa Jayawardena, Air Vice Marshall Lalith Jayaweera along with senior/junior medical and dental officers provided their invaluable support for the successful conduction of the programme. The active participation of the medical services of the three armed forces together as one was the main highlight of the day.

The Medical outreach clinic consisted of outpatient facilities, specialist radiology, physician, dental, pediatric, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedic, dermatology, cardiology, psychiatry, eye and surgeon clinics as well as medical laboratory facilities and emergency treatment facilities. Donation of nutritional supplements to children and pregnant mothers and health education programmes were also organized on the sidelines. Over 1700 patients were treated and for patients in need of follow up care referrals were arranged.

Meanwhile, the Seva Vanitha Unit of Sri Lanka Navy also participated in the event and arranged donations of uniform materials, shoes, school bags, stationary, toothbrushes and dry ration to all 138 school children of the Pranagama Vidyalaya as well as a printer with photocopy, scan facility to the school.

Further, a building constructed by the Sri Lanka Navy was also declared open for the use of school children by Mrs. Chandima Ulugetenne, the Vice President of the Navy Seva Vanitha Unit (NSVU). Commander North Central Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sudath Kurukulasooriya and Members of the NSVU were also present on this occasion