Cabinet, State and Deputy Ministers who had resigned from their ministerial portfolios sworn into office again before President

Accordingly,
- Mr.Rauff Hakeem
Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education
- Mr.Rishad Bathiudeen
Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons, Co-operative Development and Vocational Training & Skills Development
- Mr. Ameer Ali Mohamed Shihabdeen
State Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Economic Affairs
- Mr.Abdullah Maharoof
Deputy Minister of Ports and Shipping
- Mr.Buddhika Pathirana
State Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons, Co-operative Development and Vocational Training & Skills Development