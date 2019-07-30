July 30, 2019
    political Current Affairs

    Cabinet, State and Deputy Ministers who had resigned from their ministerial portfolios sworn into office again before President

    July 30, 2019
    Cabinet, State and Deputy Ministers who had resigned from their respective ministerial portfolios sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena to their previous ministerial portfolios at the President’s Official Residence, 29).

    Accordingly,

    1.  Mr.Rauff Hakeem

    Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education

    1. Mr.Rishad Bathiudeen

    Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons, Co-operative Development and Vocational Training & Skills Development

    1. Mr. Ameer Ali Mohamed Shihabdeen

    State Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Economic Affairs

    1. Mr.Abdullah Maharoof

    Deputy Minister of Ports and Shipping

    1. Mr.Buddhika Pathirana

    State Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons, Co-operative Development and Vocational Training & Skills Development

