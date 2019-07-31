Three  persons apprehended for engaging in illegal fishing

A group of naval personnel apprehended 03 persons for engaging in illegal fishing in seas off Gurukanda, Mullaitivu and Kokilai areas, (30th July 2019).

A group of naval personnel attached to the Eastern Naval Command, during a patrol in Gurukanda and Kokilai sea areas, apprehended these suspects for engaging in fishing using unauthorized fishing nets. Along with the suspects the Navy also seized 02 dinghies, 02 outboard motors, a 540-foot unauthorized fishing net and 255kg of illegally caught fish. The suspects have been identified as residents of Pulmoddai and Kokilai areas, aged 29, 41 and 47.

The apprehended persons along with the dinghies, outboard motors, unauthorized fishing net and other fishing gear were handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries in Mullaitivu for onward investigation.