July 31, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    State-owned banks should not be privatized-The state-owned banks should be strengthened at all times

    July 31, 2019
    State-owned banks should not be privatized-The state-owned banks should be strengthened at all times

    The state-owned banks should be strengthened at all times and there should never be any attempt to privatize them, President Maithripala Sirisena declared yesterday.

     

    President Sirisena was speaking at the 80th anniversary celebrations of the Bank of Ceylon held at the BMICH, Colombo, yesterday.

    The President said that this had been his stance toward state-owned banks throughout his political career. He observed that it was no secret that fraud and corruption, poor management and, exploitative actions of some trade unions, have all dented the productivity of some institutions that generate revenue for the government. It was the state-owned banks like the BOC that have always supported such affected institutions during difficult times, he pointed out.

     

    DNews

    « Navy apprehends 06 Indian nationals with 2379kg of beedi leaves in Sri Lankan waters
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya