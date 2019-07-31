Beware of scammers who offer to help obtain loan under Enterprise Sri Lanka - Ministry of Finance requests people

The Ministry of Finance has received reports that several organized groups of fraudsters have exploited the letter head of the Ministry to send letters to loan applicants and institutions who have applied for loans under the Government’s Enterprise Sri Lanka saying that their loans have been approved.



According to this scam, these organized fraudster groups said to have informed the unsuspected loan applicants who are seeking interest relief loans under Enterprise Sri Lanka program, that their loans are approved and, have requested them to pay a certain percentage of the expected loan in order to release the loan in full.



This ministry has already possessed evidence to prove that a group including an individual named Jayampathi Karunamuni who is posing as the Director of the Clearance Unit of Loans of the Development Finance Department of the Ministry of Finance and another individual posing as Chandra Jayasinghe said to have sent these fraudulent letters. There is no such a division in the finance ministry.

A copy of one of the fake letters sent to the customers by the said scammers that are menthioned here has been attached to this press relealse

Under the Enterprise Sri Lanka loan scheme, only loan applications are registered by the Ministry of Finance. Apart from that, the Finance Ministry neither release loan nor make recommendations for any expectants. The Ministry also reiterates that it does not charge any money for its role in this regard. The loans under Enterprise Sri Lanka are granted by State and Private Commercial Banks only. Therefore, the general public are requested to negotiate only with the permanent staffs that are serving in the premises of the respective commercial banks with regard to obtaining loans under Enterprise Sri Lanka. If any group or an individual demands you any money saying that your loan has been approved, you are hereby noticed to inform of such fraudulent groups or individuals to the nearest police station.