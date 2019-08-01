National Conference on Peace, Unity and Reconciliation under the patronage of Presiden

President Maithripala Sirisena emphasizes that the Religious leaders should take the lead in mending the hearts of the people that were broken in the tragic incident of April 21st. The President also said that politicians should fulfill their national responsibility in this regard leaving aside their narrow political agendas. The President made these observations addressing the National Conference on Peace, Unity and Reconciliation held at the Nelum Pokuna Theater in Colombo (30th) afternoon.

Although the lives lost on the 21st of April cannot be restored, the President said that everyone can come together to defeat terrorism and ensure peace, unity and reconciliation in the country for the sake of the future generation.

The President added that the government has taken every possible step to eradicate the hatred, fear, suspicion and distrust among the people of Sri Lanka following the April 21st terror incident. He further said that all the political parties should come to a consensus under the guidance of all religious leaders to ensure national unity.

Accordingly, the President also pointed out that it is the responsibility of everybody to abstain from acts and conducts that create fear and distrust among the people.

This national conference was held with the participation of religious leaders and politicians.

The main objective of the conference is to promote peace, harmony, tolerance and trust among different ethnic groups and religions in Sri Lanka, to deliver the message to the world that different religious communities live in peace and harmony, and to ensure that the people of this country live in harmony and reconciliation.

A large number of religious leaders and prominent politicians were present at the conference and foreign dignitaries including the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Dr. Muhammad Bin Abdullah Karim Al Issa were also participated in this event.