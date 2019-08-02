All persons who are against imposing death penalty for drug traffickers are against the task of building a better country – President

President Maithripala Sirisena says all the persons who are against the process of imposing the death penalty for drug traffickers, are against the task of building a better country.

The reason behind all the serious criminal activities like murder, robbery, rape is the drugs, the President said, adding that he decided to impose the death penalty for drug traffickers with the aim of building a better country for the future generation.

President Sirisena made these remarks addressing a religious ceremony held to present the Scroll to the Most Ven. Galgodagama Sobhita Nayaka Thero for being elevated to the position of Chief Sanganayaka of Uva Province of Amarapura Siri Saddhammawansha Maha Nikaya, at the Bandarawela Urban Council Auditorium,

The President expressing his views further said that a developed country means a country not only rich with physical resources, but a country fill with disciplined and better persons.

The President recalled with honour the great service rendered by the Maha Sangha since the ancient time to build a country with spiritually developed people and said that the government is committed according to the policy of it to fulfill the responsibility of protecting and nurturing the Sambuddha Sasanaya.

Most Ven. Galgodagama Sobhita Nayaka Thero has rendered a great service to the society and in recognition of his service the Nayaka Thero was elevated to the position of Chief Sanganayaka of Uva Province.

The Vijinipatha (a traditional fan) was offered to the Thera by the President.

The Maha Sangha, former Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, Uva Province Governor Rajitha Keerthi Tennakoon, Chief Minister of Uva Province, Chamara Sampath Dasanayaka and others participated on this occasion.