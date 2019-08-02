Navy conducts a series of drug prevention programmes in Gampaha district

A series of drug prevention programmes was conducted by Navy Drug Prevention Unit, in Gampaha district on 29 and 31 July 2019.

In line with, the concept ‘Rata Wenuwen Ekata Sitimu’ of His Excellency the President, Sri Lanka Navy has organized number of drug prevention programmes island wide and the Gampaha district programme is being carried out now.

Accordingly, the programmes for Kelaniya, Aththanagalle and Ja Ela Divisional Secretariats’ areas were held on 29th July and disadvantages of smoking and liquor addiction, social economical and personal backwardness of drug addiction were discussed with the participation of school and Damma school children, community organizations and general public in these areas. Further, similar programme was conducted at the auditorium of Gampaha Divisional Secretariat on 31st July 2019.

This programme is conducted by a team of personnel consists of Officers, Counseling Officers and sailors of SL Navy. Sri Lanka Navy, under the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, is conducting a number of drug prevention programmes across the country, with the noble intention of creating a drug free society.