Sri Lanka Embassy in Oman launches a “Hotline Service” to reach out to Sri Lankan Migrant Workers

Sri Lanka Embassy in Oman launched “Hotline Service” to reach out to Sri Lankan Migrant Workers serving in the Sultanate of Oman in order to provide them with better services. Launching the “Hotline Service”, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Sultanate of Oman, O.L. Ameerajwad stated that the “Hotline Service” has been initiated to establish direct contacts with the Sri Lankan Migrant Workers living in Oman and to ensure better services to them.

Ambassador Ameerajwad further elaborated that the “Hotline Service” includes different modes of communication such as toll-free telephone, WhatsApp and imo messaging as well as text messages. Sri Lankan Migrant Workers living in Oman could utilize any of these modes to communicate directly with the Sri Lanka Embassy in Muscat to obtain services related to labour matters. The Embassy will respond to the queries by the Sri Lankan Migrant Workers in Oman and ensure providing them with better services. Dedicated officers for this purpose have been assigned in the Embassy to respond to the queries.

Ambassador Ameerajwad also made an appeal to all Sri Lankan Migrant Workers living in Oman to register themselves with the Embassy enabling the Mission to reach out to them as and when required.

Sri Lankan Migrant Workers in Oman could contact the Embassy in Muscat directly through the following dedicated modes of communication to obtain services related to labour issues as well as to register themselves with the Embassy: