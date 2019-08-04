Navy assists conduct of annual “Adipooram Puja” of Sri Nagapoosani Amman Kovil

Naval personnel attached to the Northern Naval Command rendered their assistance for the successful conduct of the annual “Adipooram Puja” of Sri Nagapoosani Amman Kovil on the Nainativu Island (03 rd August).

Under the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva and supervision of Commander Northern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Kapila Samaraweera, naval personnel were deployed to undertake a number of tasks of this event. Accordingly, they rendered assistance to coordinate ferry service between Kurikadduwan to Nainativu. Apart from that, Navy's Rapid Response Rescue and Relief Unit (4RU) was deployed for the lifesaving of devotees who attended this annual ceremony.

Meanwhile, the contribution extended for the successful conduct of the event was highly appreciated by the devotees. Sri Lanka Navy takes much interest in extending its assistance to religious events of all faiths to help create harmony among various ethnic and religious communities.