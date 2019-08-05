GCE A/L commences today

The GCE Advanced Level Examination commence today at 2,678 centres islandwide with 337, 704 candidates, including 74,789 private candidates, sitting, Examinations Department sources said.A Department press release said that the AL exam will continue till August 31.

The exam will be conducted for both the new and old syllabus, and 139,475 students will sit for the exam under the old syllabus while 198,229 students will sit for the exam under the new syllabus.The Department announced that special security arrangements are in place at examination centres.

Meanwhile, a total of 339,369 students sat for the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination yesterday. The examination was held at 2995 centers established island wide. A total of 255,529 candidates sat for the exam in the Sinhala medium and 83,840 candidates in the Tamil medium.