GCE A/L commences today

The exam will be conducted for both the new and old syllabus, and 139,475 students will sit for the exam under the old syllabus while 198,229 students will sit for the exam under the new syllabus.The Department announced that special security arrangements are in place at examination centres.
Meanwhile, a total of 339,369 students sat for the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination yesterday. The examination was held at 2995 centers established island wide. A total of 255,529 candidates sat for the exam in the Sinhala medium and 83,840 candidates in the Tamil medium.