Defence Secy. assured security of Kandy Perahera

Defence Ministry Secretary General (retd.) Shantha Kottegoda has said while inviting the public to come and watch the Kandy Esala Perahera “without any doubt or fear about the security”.Briefing news media at the Sri Dalada Maligawa, Kandy, yesterday, regarding security arrangements for the world famous pageant, Gen. Kottegoda stated that adequate security measures have been assured for the perahera. The Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela, the Basnayaka Nilames of the four Devales, acting IGP C D Wickramaratne, Central Province Senior DIG S.M. Wickramasinghe, and the Sri Lanka Army’s senior officers of the Central Province also attended the media briefing.

The Defence Ministry Secretary said that special security measures would be in place from today to August 15 in Kandy and adjacent areas. “The background has been prepared for the holding of the Perahera without any hindrance. We are satisfied with the security measures,” he said.He said that the senior police officers and high ranking military officers would analyze the security situation each day throughout the Perahera season.

He requested the maximum support of the public for the security measures. He asked the public to carry their belongings in transparent bags and to avoid bringing unnecessary items. He also asked the people to be vigilant and inform the Police about any suspicious person. He said similar security has been given for ceremonies of other religious faiths as well.

900 buses for Perahera-goers

A fleet of 900 buses has been arranged in Kandy from August 3-15 for the convenience of devotees participating in the Kandy Perahera, Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) Regional Manager Sisira Soysa disclosed.Six hundred of these buses had been deployed by the Kandy Depot and the rest have been brought in from other depots in the country.SLTB Chairman Upali Marasinghe had instructed that adequate transport facilities be put in place for the devotees when they return homes after the perahera.