Certain segments did not prevents terrorism now try to repeal the death sentence – President

Certain segments who did not heed to the concerns of society to formulate stronger and tougher laws to eradicate terrorism in the aftermath of tragic incidents that took place on April 21st are now in a rush to bring laws to repeal the death punishment, President MaithripalaSirisena said.

President Sirisena addressing a gathering at Sir John Central College in Kurunegala to presents awards and certificates to the winners of inter-school competition in North Central Province held under the theme of prevention of drugs said that most of the world leaders do not take action against drug kingpins due to the latters’ influence on geo-politics. He further said the initiatives he took against this menace despite threats will not be revoked at any cost.

Drug dealers who are strengthened by politicianslevel accusations against him, President Sirisena said adding that he will not be discouraged in the battle to safeguard the future generation of this country.Competitions were held in Sinhala, Tamil and English languages in the categories of prose, poem, short stories, debating, short drama, essay and art at school, zonal and district levels.

1036 winners received their awards and certificates from the President.State Minister AshokaAbeysinghe, Members of Parliament DayasiriJayasekara, S. B. Navinna and ShanthaBandara, former Ministers AthulaWijesinghe, DharmasiriDassanayake, ChampikaRamanayake, General Secretary P. M. B. Sirisena, Direstor Education in North Central Province VijithaBanadaranayake, Principals, teachers, students and parents were also present.