Dengue kills 47, ails 234,078 this year

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, by August this year 234,078 dengue cases and 47 dengue deaths were reported. Last year 58 dengue deaths were reported. The sources said 47 dengue deaths is alarming since the number was reported in six months. Therefore, the public should take steps to destroy mosquito breeding sites regularly. They should at least use 30 minutes per week in this regard.

The third and fourth types of dengue cases were reported mostly in this season. It was the first and second types of dengue that were reported in the past. The Epidemiology Unit has identified five high risk districts - Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Ratnapura and Galle. Colombo recorded the highest dengue cases district wise (7,260).

Doctors advise pregnant mothers to get admitted to a hospital on the first day they get fever. Treatment should be sought for fever without delay. They are recommended to take paracetamol and to have adequate rest. Other medications, especially Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) such as ibuprofen, cause Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF), which is fatal, they said.

