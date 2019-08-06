August 06, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    PM and three ministers to testify at PSC today

    August 06, 2019
    PM and three ministers to testify at PSC today

    The Special Parliamentary Select Committee is scheduled to convene at 2.00 pm this afternoon (06), Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ananda Kumarasiri stated.Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be giving evidence before the panel today.In addition, State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene, Minister of Ports & Shipping and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayaka and Minister of Public Administration, Disaster Management & Livestock Development Ranjith Madduma Bandara are also slated to testify at today’s meeting.

    « PM says New alliance will be formed before end of August
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya