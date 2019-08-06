August 06, 2019
    August 06, 2019
    Lanka hosts the first meeting of the IORA Maritime Safety and Security

    Sri Lanka is hosting the First Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association Maritime Safety and Security Working Group, in Colombo on 8th and 9th August. This Meeting will finalize the Work Plan for two years, advancing the IORA Action Plan (2017-21) with Member States towards developing a regional agenda,the Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.



    IORA is a dynamic inter-governmental organization aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and sustainable development within the Indian Ocean region through its 22 member States and 09 Dialogue Partners.

