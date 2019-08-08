Senior US diplomat to visit Sri Lanka

US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells, is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka this week to hold bilateral talks with senior government officials in the country.According to the US State Department the top diplomat will travel to Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and India from August 6-16.

“Acting Assistant Secretary Wells will hold bilateral consultations on issues of mutual interest with senior government officials in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and India, in addition to meetings with business leaders and civil society.”

Alice Wells is currently in Pakistan on a five-day visit to hold talks with civil and military leadership on issues of mutual interests and foreign media reports quoting sources said that the issue of Indian government’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status would also be taken up with the top US diplomat during the talks.

She is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka following the end of her visit to Pakistan and will end her tour of the region with a visit to India.