Troops Douse Wildfire in Poonagala

A sudden wildfire that broke out in and around Poonagala area in Haputaale was brought to the notice of the troops in the Security Force Headquarters - Central on Thursday (8) morning.The fire broke out, due to prevailing drought spell and dry weather patterns was worsened with gushing winds that prevailed overnight.Troops managed to douse the wildfire within a couple of hours.More than 18 troops took part in the operation on the instructions of Major General Laksiri Waduge, Commander Security Forces - Central.