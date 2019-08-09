Broad, stable political alliance before August end - PM

A more broad and stable political alliance will definitely be formed before the end of August to steer the country forward Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said yesterday.Speaking at the ‘De Abhimani Upahara’ ceremony at the Sugathadasa stadium, the Premier stated that the present government ended the white van culture and re-established democracy while taking the country on a new path.

“Our idea is to go beyond traditional politics and form a broad alliance consisting political parties and other like-minded forces to take the journey we started forward in a more vibrant manner while infusing new thinking to strengthen democracy, unity and achieve economic prosperity”.

The Premier further said that talks were progressing on the formation of the new political alliance and it will be unveiled before the end of the month. The ‘De Abhimani Upahara’ ceremony was organized to felicitate companies and workers who contribute to the ‘Urban Regeneration Programme’ implemented by the Urban Development Authority (UDA).Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka speaking at the event said while the former regime demolished shanties in Colombo and chased away people who were living in them, the present government took steps to build permanent houses for such people.

The minister said, today the former shanty dwellers in the city are enjoying higher living standards due to the present government’s efforts.Minister Ravi Karunanayake, Satate Minister Eran Wickremeratne, other political leaders, UDA Chairman Sumedha Ratnayake and other public officials attended.