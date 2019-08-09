Special HC issues arrest warrant against Former Governor

The Permanent High Court Trial at Bar today (August 9) issued a warrant for the arrest of, the first accused in the case filed over the Central Bank Treasury Bond Scam, Former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran. The case filed by the Attorney General was taken up in the presence of Justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne, and Champa Janaki Rajaratne.

Court ordered for the summons to be sent to the 10th accused Ajahn Gardiya Punchihewa to be handed over to court on the 04th of December and further ordered for the report on the warrant against Mahendran be produced in court on that day as well.Special HC issues arrest warrant against Mahendran