SriLankan suspends operations to Cochin due to floods

SrLankan Airlines has suspended operations to Cochin, India till Sunday August 11, 2019 following the closure of the airport due to floods. Cochin Airport Authority Limited announced today that all aircraft operations suspended at Kochi airport till 3 pm on Sunday.

Due to prevailing adverse weather conditions, a red alert has been issued to 04 Western states of India, namely Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashta and Gujarat.Whilst SriLankan Airlines apologizes for the inconvenience caused to its valued passengers, the Airline offers alterative connections to passengers travelling to and from Kochi via Trivandrum and Coimbatore.

For information, please contact your travel agent or contact SriLankan Airlines Kochi City office on +914842362042 or SriLankan Airlines 24 Hour Contact Center on +94117771979.