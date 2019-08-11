Colombo garbage problem to be resolved by Monday

The Colombo Municipal Council says that the garbage piled up in the capital city of Colombo could be removed completely by Monday.Municipal Commissioner of the Colombo Municipal Council Palitha Nanayakkara said that more than 500 metric tons of garbage has already been taken to the landfill site at Aruwakkalu, just North of Puttalam.The garbage piled up in the city of Colombo for a few days will continue to be taken to the at Aruwakkalu Sanitation landfill, the official said.

The Colombo Municipal Council faced an issue after the Kerawalapitiya dumping terminal, which is operated by the Land Reclamation & Development Corporation under the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development, refused to accept the garbage collected from the Colombo Municipality area from last Monday as the site has reached its capacity.

As a result, the people in the Colombo municipal area were greatly inconvenienced.The Court of Appeal yesterday ordered the Wanathawilluwa Pradeshiya Sabha to allow the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) to dispose of the garbage at the Aruwakkalu garbage dump. The order is effective until the 28th of this month.

The Municipal Commissioner of the CMC says that a plan has been drawn up for the waste management to be carried out by next January without the help of any external agency.The Commissioner said it costs the CMC about Rs. 150 million a month to take the garbage to Aruwakkalu."One of these tippers now carries about ten metric tons. A trip cost around Rs. 100,000 for a single tipper. There is a problem with the rain because of the accumulation of water into the collected garbage. That costs a lot of money. Anyway, we have made arrangements to take all these collected garbage by Monday." "We hope to have a successful program on our own without the support of any agency ready by December," the official added.