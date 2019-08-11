US envoy will meet Foreign Minister tomorrow

The US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells who is visiting the country while on a regional tour will meet Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana tomorrow.She is expected to meet Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, top government officials, the business community and civil organisations during her stay in Colombo. The President’s office said there was no scheduled meeting between the visiting US envoy and President Maithripala Sirisena who was due to arrive in the country last night after a state visit in Cambodia.Wells is visiting Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka on a regional tour which kicked off on August 6 and ends on August 16.