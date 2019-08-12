Hajj Festival messages

Hajj signifies peace, brotherhood - President Maithripala Sirisena

The Hajj pilgrimage marks the concluding event of the compulsory religious practices of Islam.‘Hajj’ means visiting a sacred place. This can be called as the global congregation of all Islam devotees bonded in peace and brotherhood.

It is a great honour to extend my felicitations on this occasion of performing Hajj religious rituals by all physically, spiritually and economically fit men and women. This marks the exemplary occasion of showcasing the transcendent relations between the humanity and divinity of Islam which is based on faith, fasting, concern for the needy, prayer and the pilgrimage or the Five Pillars of Islam. The Hajj Festival provides a broad example on the bond between humans in a complicated world.

I believe this festival which venerates God irrespective of race or the individual status of Islamic devotees coming from every nook and corner of the world, is a discipline to live in peace and harmony with believers of other religions.

I wish all Muslim devotees including those who participate in the Hajj pilgrimage centered around the Holy City of Mecca with the message of impartiality among humans and the Muslim fraternity in Sri Lanka and world over a Happy Eid-ul-Alha.

****

Tolerance, compromise, need of the hour - Hakeem

I deem it a privilege and honour to offer Happy Eid-Ul-Adha greetings and good wishes on this auspicious day of the Hajj Festival.

We are celebrating the festival today at a crucial period where there is a strong need for building bridges of understanding, peace, compromise and tolerance among communities.

I believe that the Hajj Festival will encourage people to lead a peaceful life, respecting one another’s values, while developing the quality of sacrifice to build a selfless society.

More than two million men wearing seamless white clothes and women wearing loose garments perform the same Hajj rituals in a demonstration of religious unity, equality and pursuit of spiritual renewal.

The Hajj signifies sacrifices after which a Muslim is considered a sinless person leading a purified life. He or she is supposed to have given up hatred towards other people, greediness for wealth, intolerance, and animosity towards other social groups. Instead, they personify human love, co-existence, brotherhood towards fellow men and most of all, are ideal models of a true Muslim.

Sri Lankan Muslims are a disciplined community conducting themselves according to the teachings of Islam. In doing so, they pay due respect to other religions and take enough care not to hurt the susceptibilities of fellow citizens in the country. As responsible citizens co-existing peacefully, they play an active role in society and contribute in the social, cultural, economic and political development of the country.

On this sacred day, I wish to request Muslim brothers and sisters to dedicate themselves to a peaceful environment in our motherland, where security and stability will pave the way for happy living.

I wish all my Muslim brothers and sisters a pleasant Hajj Festival.

Eid Mubarak.

Minister Rauff Hakeem

Leader, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress

****

Hajj, a festival of peace, co-existence - Muzammil

I am delighted to send this message from the Holy City of Mecca during my pilgrimage.

It is indeed a privilege and honour to offer my greetings and good wishes from this holy soil to all those who celebrate the Hajj Festival in Sri Lanka.

The Hajj Festival sets an example to the whole world when devotees of Islam from all parts of the world congregate to pray for world peace.

Millions of Muslims from across the world converge on Islam’s holiest cities of Mecca and Medina to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage. The performance of Hajj rituals is a demonstration of unity, equality and pursuit of spiritual renewal.

Let us take this festival as an opportunity to ensure the success of social and cultural reforms made by the state to build affability among all, irrespective of their religions.

The message of Hajj which infuses a sense of fraternity among all is of special significance to all Sri Lankans while we are striving to achieve lasting peace through understanding, tolerance and compromise.

The recent conference on ‘Peace, Harmony and Coexistence’ held in Colombo, attended by Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL) and Chairman of the Board of the International Organization of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Alissa, depicted the true values of all faiths, where people should live in peace, understanding, respecting one another’s traditions, cultures and faiths.

I wish to appeal to my brethren to continue to adopt patience and to conduct themselves in a manner to make members of other communities understand that Islam promotes love, friendship and peaceful coexistence and reject all forms of extremism.

On this sacred day, I wish to request all Muslims to resolve to dedicate themselves to maintain a peaceful environment and stability in the country for the greater good of the nation.

Let’s join together to work for the betterment of Sri Lanka and its people.

I wish my fellow Sri Lankan Muslims a joyful Hajj Festival.

Eid Mubarak!

A.J.M. Muzammil

Governor

Western Province