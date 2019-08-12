PM: Choose between development or returning to destruction

He said that within a short period of taking over the country the current government rebuilt the destroyed nation and took measures to ensure that the people have a chance to a bright future. “We intend to take this development further in making Sri Lanka a developed nation. Hence, the time has come for people to decide if they want the country to move forward or let it slip back into destruction,” Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said.

“The same group held a convention in Colombo yesterday but under a new name. Well, I congratulate them on the new name change. During the past five years we established reconciliation and co-existence facing all challenges before us. During the Rajapaksa regime the country’s exports dropped from 30% to 18% and we even lost the GSP plus. But, during the past five years, we were able to resolve all these issues and take the country forward. The previous government was unable to protect the independence of the judiciary. There was no media freedom and the white van threat instilled fear in the minds of the people. Every sector of the country was facing ruin.”

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam declared that there has not been a more farsighted and intelligent leader like Ranil Wickremesinghe in the entire history of the country.He said Prime Minister Wickremesinghe had taken the country forward despite many challenges, but there are certain sinister forces who are trying to arouse racial tensions and come into power.