New Voter lists in GN offices from the 23rd

The Election Commission said that 2019 Voter Registration lists will be displayed in all Grama Niladhari offices from the 23rd of this month.Grama Niladharis have already handed over voter registration lists to district offices and the district offices would take necessary action with respect to each Grama Niladhari Division, Additional Elections Commissioner Saman Sri Ratnayake said.The Election Commission stated that after checking the 2019 voter register, voters who do not have their name included in the list should file a claim.