CMC begins clearing garbage backlog

The Municipality cleaning units have now begun clearing piles of accumulated garbage from Colombo City streets, after several days of garbage piling up due to a halt in garbage collection following the overload at the waste processing plant at Kerawalapitiya. The process of collection and transporting of garbage to the new waste processing plant at Aruwakkalu began last Thursday.

As a result of the waste overload, the Kerawalapitiya plant, which is operated by the Land Reclamation and Development Corporation under the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development, had stopped accepting any waste material with effect from last Monday. Therefore, the locals have faced severe difficulties due to the garbage accumulated within the Colombo city limits for nearly four days.

Thus, the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) decided to transport garbage from Colombo to Aruwakkalu due to the suspension of garbage being dumped at Kerawalapitiya since the August 5. Over 600 metric tonnes of garbage gathered from the streets of Colombo have now reached Aruwakkalu garbage dump since August 8. The CMC has to transport 200 metric tons of garbage daily from Colombo to Aruwakkalu and spend Rs.60 Million per month for this purpose