Air India to add Colombo - Mumbai next month

Air India will launch direct flights to Mumbai from Colombo commencing September 21. The frequency would be five flights per week and from October 20 it would be increased to a daily.In addition the Air India also operates double digit flights to New Delhi and daily flights to Chennai from Colombo.An official from Air India office Colombo said that the Visa on arrival facility and also immediate connection offered Europe and USA to have increased the demand for their flights and this was the reason Mumbai was introduced. Airline also offers 90 minutes connecting time via the Delhi Hub to these destinations as well.Air India recommenced their second daily flight from Colombo to New Delhi in July.