Several spill gates of the Laxapana Reservoir were opened yesterday following heavy rains experienced in the catchment areas in the hill country.Several upcountry areas have been experiencing heavy rains in the last few days.

The water levels of the Carselreigh Reservoir which had dropped to less than 20 percent of its capacity during the prolonged drought experienced in the recent past has increased to over 80 percent with the rains

Authorities yesterday warned people living in low-lying areas to be vigilant as water levels keep rising in catchment areas.Also several small earthslips and trees falling across roads have been reported in several areas hampering public transport.