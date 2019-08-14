Petrol, Super Diesel slightly up

Following the monthly meeting of the committee on fuel prices, the Ministry of Finance yesterday announced that both petrols and super diesel fuel prices have been revised with effect from midnight yesterday, based on the pricing formula. However the government has not revised the price of auto diesel.The price of Octane 92 petrol is increased by Rs. 2 to Rs. 138 per litre and of Octane 95 petrol is increased by Rs. 4 to Rs. 163 per litre. The price of a litre of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 3 to Rs. 134 per litre.