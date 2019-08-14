August 14, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Petrol, Super Diesel slightly up Featured

    August 14, 2019
    Petrol, Super Diesel slightly up

    Following the monthly meeting of the committee on fuel prices, the Ministry of Finance yesterday announced that both petrols and super diesel fuel prices have been revised with effect from midnight yesterday, based on the pricing formula. However the government has not revised the price of auto diesel.The price of Octane 92 petrol is increased by Rs. 2 to Rs. 138 per litre and of Octane 95 petrol is increased by Rs. 4 to Rs. 163 per litre. The price of a litre of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 3 to Rs. 134 per litre.

    « Landslide warning for Kegalle and Ratnapura districts Severe wind gusts, heavy rain alert »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya