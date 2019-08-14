Severe wind gusts, heavy rain alert

The weather advisory also warned that seas could be “very rough” in the sea areas extending from Pottuvil to Trincomalee via Hambantota,Colombo, Puttalam and Kankesanthurai. According to the communique, seaside tenement dwellers are advised to move to safer places while other people in the affected areas are advised to remain indoors. If emergency assistance is needed, the Met. Department asks people to immediately contact the local Disaster Management authorities.

Fishermen are warned that it is dangerous to venture into the sea areas mentioned above. Sudden bursts of strong, gusty, winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval unitsvand fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.Meanwhile, showery conditions in the south-western part of the island are expected to worsen.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-Western provinces.Very heavy rain, above 150mm, are likely at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa Provinces and in the Galle and Kaluthara districts. Fairly heavy rains of about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in the North-Western Province and in the Colombo, Gampaha, Matara and Hambantota districts. There may be temporary localised strong winds during thundershowers.The public are requested to take adequate precautions to minimise damages caused by lightning activity.