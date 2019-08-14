Tonight Final Randoli Perahera

The final Randoli Perahera of Sri Lanka's premier Buddhist pageant, the historic Esala festival, will parade the streets in the hill capital of Kandy Wednesday (14) night.The final Perahera, grandest of all, will showcase many cultural dances and beautifully decorated bejeweled elephants. The decorated ceremonial tusker carries the Sacred Tooth Relic casket under an ornate raised canopy.

The Perahera will start from the Dalada Maligawa at 8.05 p.m. facing South and proceed along Dalada Veediya, Yatinuwara Veediya, Kande Veediya (Hill Street), D.S.Senanayake Veediya, Raja Veediya and return to the Dalada Maligawa along Maligawa Chaturasraya. The Esala festival will be concluded at the traditional water cutting rituals (Diya Kapeeme Mangalyaya) to be held in the Mahaweli River at the Getambe thotu pola (ferry point) following the Day Perahera on Thursday (August 15) morning.

The festival will be concluded after the Sri Dalada Maligawa Diyawadana Nilame (Custodian) officially presents the traditional communication of successful conclusion of the Kandy Esala Perahera (Sannasa) to the President.The historic Esala Festival, a tradition being carried from the eras of Kings, is held annually in honor of the Sacred Tooth Relic of the Buddha enshrined at the Sri Dalada Maligawa (Temple of Tooth) in Kandy.The festival attracts thousands of devotees, pilgrims and foreign visitors to the hill capital of Kandy and it is a major tourist attraction.