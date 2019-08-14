Haul of ammo recovered at Pudukudirippu area

Navy in coordination with Police STF, recovered a haul of ammo during a raid carried out at Pudukudirippu area in Mankulam on 12th August 2019.Accordingly, Eastern Naval Command in coordination with Police STF in Mulathivu recovered 2513 Nos of T-56 ammo (7.62 x 39mm) and another 05 Nos of unidentified ammo which were hidden underside a bush in Pudukudirippu area.It is suspected that this haul of ammo had been abandoned in this area during the time of hostilities and further investigation on ammo is carried out by the STF officials in Mulathivu.