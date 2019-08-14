Navy seizes 7 Indian poachers in Sri Lankan waters

SL Navy seized 7 Indian fishermen who poached in Sri Lankan waters with their trawler, on 12th August 2019.These fishermen were apprehended during a patrol carried out by Northern Naval Command in the seas North west of Delft lighthouse while engaged in illegal fishing .The seized fishermen along with the trawler were handed over to Department of SL Coast Guard and they were brought to SLNS Elara.The suspects are in the ages of 18, 20, 26, 42 and 47, and they are due to be handed over to Assistant Director of Fisheries-Jaffna for legal action.Navy is capable of averting such illegal activities since her committed continuous patrol around the island.