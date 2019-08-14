Amarapura and Ramanna Nikayas to be merged

Adding a new chapter to the history of Buddhism in Sri Lanka, an agreement to merge together the Sri Lanka Amarapura and Ramanna Nikayas would be signed on Friday at 02.30 pm at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute in Colombo. With the signing of the agreement the two Nikayas would function as Sri Lanka Amarapura Ramanna Sama Gri Maha Sangha Sabhawa.



The signing of the agreement would be done under the patronage of the Most Venerable Mahanayake of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya, Aggamaha Panditha Kotugoda Dhammawasa Thera and the Most Venerable Mahanayake of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Nikaya, Aggamaha Panditha Napane Pemasiri Thera.

The Registrar of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Nikaya Sasthrapathi Attangane Sasanarathana Thera said that the signing of the agreement would mean that it is being done for the joint participation in national, religious activities.

The venerable Thera said further that the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya and the Ramanna Maha Nikaya established after the Upasampadawa being brought from Burma, had several discussions over the years and resulting from them a decision was taken to arrive at this agreement. As agreed during discussions of both parties, Maha Sangha consisting of 450 Buddhist Monks would grace this occasion.The Mahanayakes of the Amarapura Nikaya, the Anunayake Thera of the Matale Dhamma Kusala Ramanna Maha Nikaya, the Registrar of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Sangha Sabhawa Ven Dr Pallekande Rathnasara Thera and the Registrar of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Nikaya Ven Sasthrapathi Attangane Sasanarathana Thera are also due to address at this event.