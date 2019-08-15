HC celebrates Pakistani Independence Day

The High Commissioner, on the occasion, said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country that was created with enormous sacrifices. He added that Pakistan has always supported peace and stability, especially in South Asia. The High Commissioner highlighted that the Government of Pakistan has decided to observe this year’s Independence Day, as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express Pakistan’s moral, political and diplomatic support and solidarity with Kashmiris in their just and fair freedom struggle from Indian occupation.

He further stated that the actions taken by India in a bid to change the internationally recognized disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir were in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. He added that any attempt to change the demographic structure of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir would constitute a violation of the international law. He underlined that Pakistan has always urged a resolution of the seven-decade-old dispute through peaceful means and in accordance with the long-standing UNSC Resolutions.

On Sri Lanka-Pakistan relations, the High Commissioner said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka, which are based on mutual respect, understanding and close cooperation. He further said that Pakistan has always extended unconditional support to Sri Lanka at all fora and continues to do so, especially with regard to Sri Lanka’s national security and territorial integrity.