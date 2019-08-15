Photo exhibition on Chinese reform and opening policy tomorrow

The organizers says thathe exhibition presents the historical route and great achievements of China’s reform and opening-up, also displays the fruitful results of win-win cooperation between China and the world, from which the broad panorama, the evolution threads and the internal logic of China’s reform and opening-up could be substantially known to better understand how the reform and opening-up has changed China and further influenced the whole world in a profound way.

The statement issued by Association for Sri Lanka-China Social & Cultural Cooperation, on this event, is as follows:

At the conference of celebrating the 40th anniversary of reform and opening-up on December 18, 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that reform and opening-up is a great awakening of the CPC (Communist Party of China) as well as a great revolution in the history of both Chinese people and Chinese nation. The reform and opening-up has greatly changed the face of China, of the Chinese nation, of the Chinese people and of the Communist Party of China. The Chinese nation has ushered in a great leap forward from standing up and getting rich to becoming strong. Socialism with Chinese characteristics has ushered in a great leap forward from its founding and development to its perfection. The Chinese people have ushered in a great leap forward from inadequate food and clothing to a moderately prosperous society. The Chinese nation is now standing in the east of the world with a brand-new posture.



From 1978 to 2018, China's reform and opening-up has gone through 40 years of glory. The practice of the past 40 years has fully proved that since the Third Plenary Session of the 11th CPC Central Committee, the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics that the CPC has united and led the people of all ethnic groups to embark on are completely correct, and the basic theory, line and strategy of the Party formed in this great course are completely correct. The practice of the past 40 years has fully proved that China's development has provided successful experience and bright prospects for other developing countries on their way to modernization. It is not only a driving force for world peace and development but also a major contribution made by the Chinese nation to the progress of human civilization. The practice of the past 40 years has fully proved that reform and opening-up is an important magic instrument for both Communist Party of China and Chinese people to catch up with times in big strides, is the only way to adhere to and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics, is the key to the fate of contemporary China, and is also the key to achieve the Two Centenary Goals and to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.



Through a series of nice vivid pictures, the exhibition presents the historical route and great achievements of China’s reform and opening-up, also displays the fruitful results of win-win cooperation between China and the world, from which the broad panorama, the evolution threads and the internal logic of China’s reform and opening-up could be substantially known to better understand how the reform and opening-up has changed China and further influenced the whole world in a profound way.