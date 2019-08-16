AG calls for rapid prosecution of five high-profile cases

Attorney General Dappula de Livera PC has directed the Acting IGP to ensure the expeditious conclusion of investigations into five high-profile unsolved murder and abduction cases including the murder of Sunday Leader editor Lasantha Wickrematunge and prominent rugby player Wasim Thajudeen. Co-ordinating Officer to the Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne told news media that the Attorney General had also instructed Acting IGP Chandana Wickremaratne to submit the completed investigation materials for consideration of charges against the suspects in all these cases without delay.

At a previous occasion, the Attorney General had directed the police to forward abstracts of investigations into five high-profile unsolved murder cases including the murder of Sunday Leader editor Lasantha Wickrematunga and former rugby player Wasim Thajudeen for his perusal. Jayaratne stated that the Attorney General was of the opinion that investigations into the murder of Lasantha Wickrematunga, murder of Wasim Thajudeen, abduction of 11 persons for the purpose of extorting money, abduction of Keith Noyahr and, the killing of 17 employees attached to Action Farm Organisation in Muthur had been delayed without being completed.

The Attorney General has taken serious note that the investigations in respect of the above cases have not been concluded so far despite reminders in this regard, the AG’s Co-ordinating Officer said.