Conclusion of historic Kandy Esala Festival

The historic Kandy Esala Perahera of the Sri Dalada Maligawa was concluded successfully and the Diyawadana Nilame Nilanga Dela Bandara and the other Nilames called on President Maithripala Sirisena at the President's House in Kandy to announce the successful conclusion as per tradition yesterday. Longstanding artistes were also presented with mementoes by the President. First Lady Jayanthi Sirisena, Central Province Governor Keerthi Tennekoon and President's Secretary Udaya Seneviratne were also present.