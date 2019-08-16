August 16, 2019
    Conclusion of historic Kandy Esala Festival Featured

    August 16, 2019
    Conclusion of historic Kandy Esala Festival

    The historic Kandy Esala Perahera of the Sri Dalada Maligawa was concluded successfully and the Diyawadana Nilame Nilanga Dela Bandara and the other Nilames called on President Maithripala Sirisena at the President's House in Kandy to announce the successful conclusion as per tradition yesterday. Longstanding artistes were also presented with mementoes by the President. First Lady Jayanthi Sirisena, Central Province Governor Keerthi Tennekoon and President's Secretary Udaya Seneviratne were also present.

