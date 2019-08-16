Another cleaning campaign launched by Navy

Navy Canal Cleaning Project took up on work to clean the canal “Katu Ela” flows down closer to Bellanvila Rajamaha Viharaya, on 15th August. Sri Lanka Navy had observed that this canal blocked with debris and epidemic weeds would cause for floods over the area and accordingly a team consists of especially trained naval personnel was deployed for this cleaning campaign.

Further, Sri Lanka Navy has established a special unit in view of cleaning the water ways and net of reservoirs clogged with fragments and epidemic weeds and to assist for maintenance those places beautifully. Accordingly, necessary actions are being taken by the Navy in order to clean the decaying water resources and protect those for the use of future generation.