Navy recovers 1.05 kg of ICE in Thalaimannar

Accordingly, only within up to date this year, apprehending 452 kg of heroin, 2397 kg of Kerala Cannabis, 03 kg of local cannabis, 29009 kg of Kendu (Beedi) leaves, 6800 packets of Madana Modaka, 802 Nos. of pain killer capsules and tablets used as drugs, 8140 Nos. of illegal cigarettes and 01 kg of Hashish which were attempted to bring into the country or traffic over the island, SL Navy has contributed in the national effort of drug eradication.
SL Navy will be conducting continuous search missions in order to turn away the illegal drug trafficking in the territorial waters of the island and inside the country as well.