Navy recovers 1.05 kg of ICE in Thalaimannar

SL Navy recovered a haul of drug ICE during a raid carried out at Urumale area in Thalaimannar in the early morning today (16th August).This haul of drug ICE 1.05 kg in weight, which was hidden in the beach was recovered during a special raid conducted by North Central Naval Command and it is due to be handed over to Thalaimannar Police for further investigation.

Accordingly, only within up to date this year, apprehending 452 kg of heroin, 2397 kg of Kerala Cannabis, 03 kg of local cannabis, 29009 kg of Kendu (Beedi) leaves, 6800 packets of Madana Modaka, 802 Nos. of pain killer capsules and tablets used as drugs, 8140 Nos. of illegal cigarettes and 01 kg of Hashish which were attempted to bring into the country or traffic over the island, SL Navy has contributed in the national effort of drug eradication.

SL Navy will be conducting continuous search missions in order to turn away the illegal drug trafficking in the territorial waters of the island and inside the country as well.