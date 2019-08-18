PM says young people should change the political system



Nearly 2,000 youths participated in the event and a silent march carrying posters displaying the importance and positive aspects of volunteerism was organized from Temple Trees to Vihara Maha Devi Park. The program, which focuses on encouraging youth to volunteer and give them a national recognition, will be implemented island wide by the National Youth Services Council.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said the political system needs to be changed as youth's confidence in the country's political system has been broken and the change should be made giving priority to their ideas.Wickremesinghe recalled that the government that came to power in 2015 had come forward amidst various challenges and had established reconciliation and independence. What should be done now is to change the existing system and rebuild the confidence of the youth, he said.

"It is our responsibility to build the country you want. We just need to ask how and who can build the country you want. I would like to ask you whether it is done by changing faces, removing the 225 of Parliament and bringing in another group or changing the system." "I also thought about why we can't move fast. In my childhood, only Japan was ahead of us, but now only Afghanistan is behind us. We all must admit that we couldn't improve because of the political system."

"Changing faces does not solve the problem. If we do not change this system there will be no solution. I would like to say at this moment that I am ready to work with you to bring about the change that is needed to develop the country." We have decided that in our lifetime we should pay the debt burden of our country without leaving it to the new generation. We will appoint a committee headed by the secretary of the Youth Council to find out what are the changes you expect. I invite all of you to accept the changes you want and commit to making that change."

The event was organized to coincide with the International Youth Day celebrations. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also launched a web page to join the Sri Lanka National Youth Volunteer Service through the website of the National Youth Services Council. Chairman of the Youth Service Director General. National Youth Services Council Eranda Weliange, Prof. Siri Hettige, Secretary, Ministry of National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development and Youth Affairs V. Sivagnanasothy, politicians and government officials were present.