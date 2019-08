The Excise Department would launch a hotline -1913-from Monday (19) to receive public complaints on illicit liquor, the Finance Ministry said. The 24/7 hotline will receive confidential complaints on licit breweries in any part of the country.

According to Commissioner General of the Excise Department, transporting and the possession of illicit liquor and possession of licensed liquor above the prescribed limit, were illegal.“The general public is requested to inform the Excise Department on illicit liquor,” the Ministry said.