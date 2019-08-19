Three new envoys present credentials to President

Addressing the new envoys, the President said that all three countries represented by the new envoys have excellent longstanding relations with Sri Lanka.President Sirisdena said that the fact that all three is women of outstanding achievements was a proud signal of women empowerment. He said that the population of Sri Lanka comprises 52% women and they make a tremendous contribution to the economy.

President Sirisena pointed out that women engaged in garment industry, expatriate employment and plantation industry help the country to earn foreign exchange. The three envoys conveyed the best wishes of their respective government to President Sirisena and emphasized they would endeavor to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation during their tenure in Sri Lanka. State Minister of Foreign Affairs Wasantha Senanayake, Secretary to the President, Udaya R Seniviratne, Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Ariyasinha and Additional Secretary Esala Weerakoon were also present on this occasion.