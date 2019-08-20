Appointment of the Army Commander is a sovereign decision by the Head of State.

The Government today issued a response to the various comments and statements issued by foreign countries and organizations expressing concern over the appointment of Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva as Sri Lanka’s new Army Commander. Foreign ministry, issuing a statement said that appointment of the Army Commander of Sri Lanka is a sovereign decision by the Head of State.

The statement issued by the Foreign ministryv is as follows:

With reference to comments that have appeared since the above appointment, the following is noted:The appointment of the Army Commander of Sri Lanka is a sovereign decision by the Head of State.

Foreign entities trying to influence the decisions and internal administrative processes of public service promotions in Sri Lanka is unwarranted and unacceptable.

Articulating a position of concern on this appointment by certain bilateral partners and international organizations, based on allegations, is regrettable and contrary to the principles of natural justice espoused by all responsible members of the international community.