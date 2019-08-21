Labour issues to be solved under one roof

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today emphasized the need for an export based economy to empower the country and bring about a high living standard. The Premier, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed 'Mehewara Piyasa' Building Complex in Narahenpita, Tuesday, said the country must be transformed into a skills-driven export-oriented economy and the Sri Lankan workers should be prepared for economic reforms.



He said Sri Lanka is no longer a low-income country such as Bangladesh and stressed that the economy need to be revolutionized and revenues must be increased by focusing on workers' skills development.He further noted, with the introduction of the open economy the workforce of the private sector expanded, and subsequently the scope of the Department of Labor also expanded.

The 32-storey Mehewara Piyasa building of the Ministry of Labor and Trade Union Relations aims to provide an effective and excellent service to the country's labor force under one roof.