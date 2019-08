The Elections Commission has set up a special permanent unit to monitor election violence and the breaching of election laws and regulations at future elections. It is headed by Additional Commissioner of Elections (Legal and investigations).

An elections secretariat official said the secretariat has a President’s Counsel to investigate complaints received daily.The unit would also seek the assistance of the media to obtain information about election violence.

He said the punishments meted out to offenders of election laws and regulations would be more severe than punishments meted out by normal courts and might include the deprivation of civic rights.